Morecambe up to fourth as Kelvin Mellor goal edges them past struggling Barrow

Morecambe enhanced their League Two promotion credentials with a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Barrow.

Derek Adams’ charges were the only side in the top nine other than leaders Cambridge to win on Saturday as they ended their frustrating four-game winless run to jump from eighth to fourth.

And they are now just a point off the automatic promotion places.

The Shrimps went closest to opening the scoring early on as Carlos Mendes Gomes’ free-kick hit a post before Joel Dixon saved Cole Stockton’s follow-up.

But there was nothing the Bluebirds’ stopper could do as Aaron Wildig headed home Stockton’s perfectly-weighted cross in the 24th minute to open the scoring.

And Stockton was then prevented from doubling the advantage as Dixon rushed out at his feet.

Josh Kay saw two well-hit volleys smartly stopped by Kyle Letheren, with the second tipped onto a post.

Barrow striker Scott Quigley scored his sixth goal in 10 games to level after Kay did well on the wing in the 65th minute.

But parity lasted barely a minute as Stockton got his second assist of the afternoon, with Kelvin Mellor powering into the bottom corner.

Defeats leaves Barrow in the drop zone, a point adrift of safety.