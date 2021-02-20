Two more goals for Paul Mullin as League Two leaders Cambridge win at Mansfield

A brace from League Two top scorer Paul Mullin helped leaders Cambridge stay top of the pile with a 3-0 victory at Mansfield.

Mullin struck twice in eight second-half minutes to take his season tally to 22 before Harvey Knibbs bagged the third in stoppage time.

Both sides had only lost once in nine previous games and a tight first half saw home goalkeeper Aidan Stone make the only real save after 40 minutes. Greg Taylor picked out Wes Hoolahan unmarked at the far post and Stone did well to block his near-post finish.

Mansfield twice went close as Jordan Bowery and Harry Charsley both shot narrowly wide.

But United broke through after 57 minutes when Harrison Dunk’s left-wing cross beat defender Ryan Sweeney and Mullin was lurking behind him to turn home from six yards.

Mullin doubled his tally from the tightest of angles eight minutes later as Liam O’Neil hoisted the ball to the left byline where Mullin controlled and somehow squeezed home.

United then rounded off the win a minute into added time as substitute Knibbs sent a low 18-yard shot under the body of Stone after the Stags failed to clear a loose ball.