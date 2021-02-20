Sutton keep up pursuit of Torquay by thrashing Wealdstone

Sutton scored three times in the first half to beat 10-man Wealdstone 4-1 and keep the pressure on National League leaders Torquay.

Isaac Olaofe, Ben Goodliffe and Louis John found the net before half-time and Tobi Sho-Silva added a late fourth to round off a third straight league win.

Millwall loanee Olaofe struck the opener in the 20th minute and 20 minutes later Wealdstone had Ashley Charles dismissed for a second booking.

Sutton took full advantage, with Goodliffe heading in his first goal of the season two minutes later before his fellow defender John scored for the second game running.

Danny Parish got Wealdstone on the scoresheet 10 minutes after the interval but Sho-Silva restored the three-goal cushion in the 82nd minute.