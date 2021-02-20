Liam Nouble’s double helps Aldershot to victory over Wrexham

Liam Nouble inspired Aldershot to a comfortable 3-0 win over Wrexham to lift them within range of the National League play-off places.

Home keeper Mitch Walker denied Dior Angus and Kwame Thomas early on before Nouble opened the scoring when Christian Dibble failed to deal with Alfy Whittingham’s free-kick.

Dibble denied Ricky Miller and Chike Kandi before half-time but was left helpless by Nouble’s deflected effort two minutes after the resumption.

Miller went close to a third before Nouble turned provider for Jermaine Anderson to make it 3-0 and put the game to bed. Nouble was denied a hat-trick by a solid save from Dibble.