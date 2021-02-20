Shaun Whalley denies former side Accrington with equaliser for Shrewsbury

Former Accrington winger Shaun Whalley rescued a point for Shrewsbury with a 77th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Stanley.

Whalley cancelled out Seamus Conneely’s opener, leaving Stanley one point off the League One play-off spots.

There was not a lot in the first half with Shrewsbury, who celebrated the news manager Steve Cotterill was home this week after being hospitalised with Covid-19, shading it.

They had the best chance in the eighth minute when Josh Vela’s fierce strike had to be pushed out by Stanley keeper Nathan Baxter.

John Coleman’s side did not test Shrews keeper Matija Sarkic before the break with both Cameron Burgess and Paul Smyth having close-range efforts blocked by the visiting defence.

The Reds were more threatening in the second half and went ahead in the 47th minute when a Matt Butcher free-kick into the box could only be punched by Sarkic.

The Shrews failed to clear their lines and the ball fell to Conneely on the edge of the area and he volleyed home his first goal in a year.

Shrewsbury equalised 13 minutes from time when Harry Chapman’s corner was flicked on by David Edwards at the near post and Whalley was in the six-yard box to steer the ball over the line.