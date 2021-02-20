Boreham Wood hold off Altrincham fightback

Boreham Wood held off 10-man Altrincham to move level on points with their hosts just below the National League play-off places.

Kane Smith set the ball rolling after six minutes, the goal created by good work from Jamal Fyfield, and Altrincham had Connor Hampson sent off before the half-hour for two bookings in quick succession for fouls on Smith.

The free-kick after his second booking led to Kabongo Tshimanga doubling the lead, and Fyfield went close to a third as the visitors wrapped up a dominant half.

Corey Whitely’s superb volley just after half-time made it 3-0 and Tony Thompson brilliantly denied Junior Morias a fourth.

Matty Kosylo’s deflected effort pulled one back for Altrincham and, when Tom Peers fired home a second with five minutes remaining, a dramatic finish was on the cards, but Wood pulled through.