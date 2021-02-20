Rochdale and Plymouth play out goalless stalemate

Rochdale and Plymouth fought out a goalless draw at the Crown Oil Arena.

Dale have made a habit of conceding early goals, especially on their home turf, and were almost a goal down inside five minutes.

Gabriel Osho was dispossessed by Niall Ellis, allowing Conor Grant to advance down the left and cross for Panutche Camara, whose header looked destined for the net until goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu flung himself to his left and pulled off a fine save.

The home side settled after that early scare and enjoyed the better of the first half, Stephen Humphrys side-footing their best opening across the face of goal and wide.

Plymouth still posed an occasional threat and Bazunu saved from Byron Moore and Luke Jephcott.

Michael Cooper pulled off a top-class save in the 70th minute to keep out a 30-yard drive from Aaron Morley after the midfielder had been teed-up by Jimmy Keohane.

In time added on, Morley’s free-kick was headed on target by Humphrys but pushed onto the crossbar and over by Cooper.