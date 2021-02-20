Weymouth stay outside drop zone after goalless draw with Solihull Moors

Weymouth kept themselves just outside the Vanarama National League relegation zone with a goalless draw against Solihull Moors.

Solihull dominated the early stages, with a Jordan Cranston corner headed against the bar and Cameron Coxe firing wide.

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Gleeson failed to convert another dangerous delivery from Cranston.

Calvin Brooks spurned Weymouth’s first opening of the game when he shot straight at visiting goalkeeper Ryan Boot before diverting an Ollie Harfield cross wide of the post.

Andrew Dallas wasted a golden opportunity to put the Terras ahead seven minutes after the break when he was fouled in the area but smashed the penalty against the crossbar.

Cranston had a curling effort tipped round the post late on as it finished all square.