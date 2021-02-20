Mark Oxley’s costly error hands Bolton victory

A Calamatious mistake from Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley handed Bolton a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win at Roots Hall.

A poor game seemed set to end without a goal until Oxley somehow spilled a high ball in the six yard box, enabling substitute Shaun Miller to fire home from close range just eight minutes from time.

Bolton, who have now recorded three successive wins, were on top for most of the first half with Eoin Doyle seeing a low effort cleared off the line by Elvis Bwomono and Marcus Maddison firing inches over from long range.

The second half was short of chances but Bolton managed to secure all three points late on when Oxley failed to collect a looping ball and Miller made the most of the opportunity by firing home from close range.

The victory pushed Bolton up to 10th in the table while Southend remain in 22nd, just one point and one place above the relegation zone.