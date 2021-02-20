Maidenhead leave it late to snatch point

A stoppage-time goal from Jerry Wiltshire saw Maidenhead snatch a 2-2 Vanarama National League draw with Bromley.

Luke Coulson gave Bromley a 12th-minute lead when he took advantage of a defensive error from Maidenhead. Manny Parry and goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond both failed to clear and Coulson pounced to turn the ball into the empty net.

Dan Sparkes then drew Mark Cousins into his first save of the afternoon at the other end before the Ravens doubled their advantage when Courtney Duffus set up Michael Cheek to score.

Ashby-Hammond saved well from Cheek before Billy Bingham saw a low shot bounce back off a post as the Ravens continued to enjoy the better moments.

Ryan Upward got Maidenhead back into the game four minutes into the second half when he glanced a header past Cousins.

And they snatched a point in stoppage-time when Wiltshire rifled home after a period of Maidenhead pressure.