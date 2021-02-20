Swindon Scott Twine scores deep into stoppage time to earn Swindon victory

Scott Twine’s stoppage-time strike completed a dramatic turnaround for Swindon as they came from behind to beat Crewe 2-1 and move out the League One relegation zone.

Swindon academy graduate Twine struck deep into second-half added time to spark jubilant scenes at the County Ground.

Crewe took the lead when Tom Lowery tucked in Mikael Mandron’s squared ball across the box after only five minutes, with the early signs looking ominous for Swindon.

It could have got even better for the visitors three minutes later, but Mandron’s header was brilliantly kept out by Swindon debutant goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.

But Swindon were behind for only five minutes when, under no pressure from anybody, Travis Johnson bizarrely headed into his own goal after an ambitious cross from defender Dion Conroy.

Crewe dominated much of the second half, with Mandron firing over the bar before he forced a good save out of Wollacott.

But it was Swindon who snatched the win four minutes into stoppage time. Hallam Hope had a shot saved but his fellow substitute Twine pounced on the rebound to score the winning goal.