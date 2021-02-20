Paddy Madden equalises as Fleetwood and Charlton share spoils

Dominant Fleetwood could not find a winner as they were held to a 1-1 League One draw at home to play-off hopefuls Charlton.

The hosts bossed the second half but had to settle for a point and have now won just once in their last 12 league games.

Charlton struck after just six minutes when Andrew Shinnie clipped a cross in for Jayden Stockley, who dived in to head home his third goal in four games.

Fleetwood ought to have levelled when Kyle Vassell fired wide from 10 yards when he only had Ben Amos to beat.

Vassell then saw a shot on the turn from 20 yards well saved by Amos.

Fleetwood levelled three minutes before the break when Mark Duffy dragged a low ball back into skipper Paddy Madden’s path, and he drilled home the equaliser from eight yards.

The home side bossed the opening stages of the second half and Vassell twice tested Amos with crisp strikes.

Madden also lashed a shot inches over the top, while a late melee – which saw both sides having two players booked – spoiled an otherwise entertaining clash.