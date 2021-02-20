Darrell Clarke takes positives from first game in charge of Port Vale

Manager Darrell Clarke was satisfied with a point after his first game in charge of Port Vale ended 1-1 at Leyton Orient.

Clarke, who was brought in by the Valiants from fellow Sky Bet League Two club Walsall this week, saw David Worrall put his new side in front early in the second half before the O’s levelled when Dan Kemp scored his first goal since his move from West Ham last month.