Harry Kewell is frustrated Oldham put themselves under pressure at Tranmere

Harry Kewell wants his Oldham players to stop requiring extraordinary goals to win points after Dylan Bahamboula’s wonder-strike earned a share of the spoils against Tranmere.

Davis Keillor-Dunn’s second minute goal was cancelled out by Calum McDonald in the first half of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two contest at Prenton Park.

Oldham’s Sido Jombati saw a second yellow card, before Kaiyne Woolery gave Tranmere a second-half lead.

Bahamboula struck late on to earn the Latics a point – but their boss wants his side to take the easy chances more often.

He said: “I’m actually disappointed because I find it strange that we have to do something extraordinary to get something in a game.

“We create enough chances to kill teams off, and in the first 20 minutes today we were excellent.

“Then we fell back into playing silly passes which we shouldn’t do, we put ourselves under pressure and gave them an outlet with the penalty.

“It was a great save from Ian (Lawlor) and then we wanted to see it out until half-time, but then we played another silly pass into the middle and they get a goal.

“We came out second half and it’s like, wow, we didn’t expect that. The lad knows he’s made a mistake and it’s a shame because they weren’t causing us too many problems.

“We had to wait for our opportunity and by all means did we get something.

“We know he is capable of that sort of goal, it was fantastic. We showed great character and resilience and could have snuck it.”

Keith Hill urged Tranmere fans not to overreact to losing two points to the late goal.

He said: “It is difficult after the game because I think we played well enough to win the game.

“We got better after the first 15 minutes and you can’t underestimate Oldham because they are great at scoring goals.

“They get turnovers and have great attacking intent.

“The early goal picked us up and we got better, deserved the equaliser and we should have gone on to win the game.

“But I will continue to say this, there shouldn’t be any emotional judgement on this result, because that creates doubt and doubt creates disaster.

“If you want promotion you can’t react every time you don’t win a game, and that comes from the voice of an experienced player and manager.

“You’ve got to remain almost flatlined in emotion. It is difficult after the game.

“We can evaluate that as a positive point, and that will make some people mad and say we should have won and all that nonsense.

“No world class keeper could do anything about their equaliser. We had chances to win the game and we have to accept that and challenge ourselves for Tuesday.”