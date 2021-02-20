Our worst result of the season – Crewe boss David Artell reacts to late defeat

Crewe manager David Artell labelled his side’s 2-1 defeat at relegation-battling Swindon as their “worst result of the season”.

Scott Twine’s last-gasp winner gave Swindon’s League One survival hopes a boost as the Robins came from behind to claim a rare victory.

Crewe had taken a fifth-minute lead through Tom Lowery but they were ahead for just five minutes before Travis Johnson scored an own goal.

Artell said: “It is our worst result of the season.

“The performance was OK apart from the goals and if you don’t score goals then you leave yourself wide open to a poor result and that is exactly what this is.

“I feel I would have been really disappointed with a draw.

“We were so on top. The defeats hurt. It doesn’t matter how old you are. It is a bitter pill to swallow.”

Artell refused to blame Crewe defender Johnson for his own goal that invited Swindon back into the game.

He said: “I am not going to throw Travis Johnson under the bus. It is about winning as a team and losing as a team.”

Swindon’s victory moved them out of the relegation zone but assistant manager Tommy Wright admitted his side were fortunate to snatch all three points.

Wright said: “We stuck in there. I think everybody saw that Crewe were the better team and the more threatening team.

“But our goalkeeper has made a couple of good saves. The important thing is to keep going, stay in matches and keep believing in yourself and get the winning goal.

“The first goal in the first half is probably the first break we’ve had in a while.

“We showed guts today and kept performing – there are days like today when you are fighting relegation you’ve just got to dig in and hang in there even when you’re not the best team.”