Michael Appleton lauds Lincoln players as leaders battle back to beat Wigan

Michael Appleton hailed a massive three points for Lincoln as the Sky Bet League One leaders came from behind to see off struggling Wigan.

The Latics will feel aggrieved they did not come away with at least a point after their best performance for a number of weeks.

They even took the lead through a world-class effort from Callum Lang, who found the top corner of the Lincoln net with an absolute beauty from fully 30 yards.

But a mistake at the back allowed Anthony Scully to level from close range barely a minute later.

And Tom Hopper secured a vital victory with 17 minutes remaining, after getting the better of Curtis Tllt and drilling past Jamie Jones.

“It was a difficult game for us,” said Appleton. “The conditions certainly didn’t suit how we want to go about our business.

“The pitch was a poor one, and I thought we dealt with that and the swirling wind really well.

“To come back from going a goal behind to an incredible strike from Callum Lang in the way we did, was very positive.

“You could see the players wanted to get the ball back to the middle as quickly as possible to do something about it.

“We were very positive right from the kick-off, and once we got into their half of the field, we got the ball into their box and caused a bit of havoc.

“The one thing you know you’re getting with Scully is every time there’s a ball into the box, he’s there on the front foot.

“He’s hoping there’s a mistake, he’s hoping the goalkeeper’s going to spill the ball, and he’s done that a few times this season.”

Wigan came close to a late leveller on three occasions, only for Jamie Proctor, Lang and Will Keane to fail to hit the target from close range.

“We rode our luck a little bit at the end, and the reality is sometimes you have to,” added Appleton.

“They’re fighting for their lives and they’re going to throw everything at it.

“I’ve been in that situation before, and once you go ahead, you want to stay on the front foot and keep attacking.

“But the reality is your mentality switches to wanting to keep hold of what you’ve got, and it’s very difficult to shift away from that mindset.

“We knew we’d have to defend some crosses, and there’s some heavy legs in there at the end.

“But we had some big performances down the spine of the team and, with the bravery that was on display, you almost earn every bit of luck that comes your way.”

For Wigan interim manager Leam Richardson, it was another bitter pill to swallow during a testing campaign on and off the field.

But it was also a massive step step forward after the 5-0 home reversal in the week against Hull.

“The result’s obviously disappointing, because obviously we’re in an elite performance business, and results are everything,” said Richardson.

“But certainly after what happened in midweek, what you’re chasing is a reaction and a response, and I felt like we got that.

“If we’d have drawn the game we would have been slightly disappointed.

“To end up losing, it’s just another of those punches we’re having to take, and we have to stay together as much as we can and look to the next game.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Lincoln, they’re an excellent footballing side and they’ve a lot of young lads playing with expression and creativity.

“But I felt we really imposed ourselves on the game, and even at the end we were coming on really strong, and had three or four really good chances that on another day you take and you get something.”

Richardson felt Lang’s fantastic goal deserved more than to be remembered as an afterthought.

“Again, that’s one of the really disappointing things, because a goal of that much individual quality deserves to win any game,” he added.