Highs for Osaka and Everton and byes from Carter – Saturday’s sporting social

Tennis

Naomi Osaka won her fourth grand slam title at the Australian Open.

Absolute madness. number 4 #ausopen pic.twitter.com/cjFNcl7iQH — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 20, 2021 𝒯𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝓂𝑜𝓂𝑒𝓃𝓉. When @naomiosaka became our 2021 Women's Singles champion 🏆#AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Id3ZZhaJHh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 20, 2021 Congratulations to Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open Women’s Singles Champion! #AusOpen https://t.co/T8Zgt4Akm1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 20, 2021 💪👍💪👍💪🙏🙏@naomiosaka 💪💪👍👍👍👍💪💪💪🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵💪💪👍👍🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍 https://t.co/zHviAOvyKO — Kei Nishikori (@keinishikori) February 20, 2021

Football

Harry Kane wished a happy birthday to the only man to score more Spurs goals than him.

Happy birthday to a legend 🎉 https://t.co/IgiN08fxlu — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 20, 2021

Adama Traore toasted victory for Wolves.

Always believe and work hard, and you will achieve it. 🤲🏾Great work from the pack. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/cAE14HD5h5 — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) February 19, 2021

Erling Haaland, ladies and gentlemen.

Put it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/p92kAsAoE1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 20, 2021

A wind-swept Jamie Carragher at Anfield.

Windy at Anfield! #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/kOuA9wqvtL — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 20, 2021 Love to see it! #Cheers https://t.co/hS28dWffTi pic.twitter.com/89QGYwSK3M — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 20, 2021

And Gary Neville suggested he might be called into action after another defensive injury for Liverpool.

Go and get your kit on 😂 https://t.co/ldzGz7WC7a — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 20, 2021

Before mocking his commentary after Liverpool lost again.

They’ve only sent him over to make em think it was being overturned 🎣 😂 pic.twitter.com/FV7xbdPgyX — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 20, 2021

Derby delight for the blue side of Liverpool.

MY TEAM 💙💙💙 ENJOY THIS ONE BLUES 🔥🦋 UTFT!! pic.twitter.com/x1jwQLyNp0 — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) February 20, 2021 The Derby is for the Blues 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/l7TDXLr2cv — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) February 20, 2021

Chelsea were looking ahead.

Can’t dwell on anything, big games coming up! pic.twitter.com/j3LqUSHdf9 — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) February 20, 2021 Not happy with the result today. But we'll stay confident for the important challenges in front of us 👊🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Gg3d1QJM83 — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 20, 2021

James Coppinger marked Doncaster’s charity day in his honour by designing the gold kit and then scoring a trademark equaliser in stoppage time.

Rugby Union

All Blacks great Dan Carter called time on his glittering career.

I officially retire from professional rugby today. A sport I’ve played 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today. I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough, particularly you, the fans. Rugby will always be a part of my life. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HTJl85ZcRB — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) February 20, 2021

And the tributes poured in.

Congratulations on an inspiring career mate. Incredible times behind you, very exciting ones ahead too. Go well!! https://t.co/sL8CCBrajD — Jonny Wilkinson (@JonnyWilkinson) February 20, 2021 🐐🐐🐐 Congrats on an incredible career @DanCarter!! https://t.co/4n6qpOGQjK — Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) February 20, 2021 Thank you @DanCarter 🙏🏽 https://t.co/FS9pUCcylp — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) February 20, 2021 Huge congrats on an outstanding career!! All the very best for the future! 👊🏽 — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) February 20, 2021 What a magnificent career, one of the all-time greats. Congrats Dan and happy retirement! It was a rare pleasure to watch you play rugby. 👍 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2021 You will be remembered as one of the greatest ever, but more importantly, not just on the field but off it as well. A true gentleman. It was always a pleasure and privilege. Best wishes for the future. — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) February 20, 2021

Cricket

Full steam ahead for James Anderson.

Old School!

Back in beige and loving it. Headshot time for a couple of Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ champion @cricketwgtninc Firebirds @JimmyNeesh and Hamish Bennett #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/OHffuVVr0f — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 19, 2021

Formula One

George Russell worked on strengthening his neck ahead of the new season.

Boxing

Seven days and counting for Tommy Fury.

MMA

Conor McGregor stayed in shape.

Snooker

That’s some pre-match meal!