Jonathan Woodgate named Bournemouth head coach until the end of the season

Bournemouth have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as head coach until the end of the season.

Woodgate was placed in temporary charge earlier this month after Jason Tindall was sacked.

Former Middlesbrough boss Woodgate had joined Bournemouth’s coaching staff just two days before Tindall’s departure on February 3.

A club statement read: “AFC Bournemouth can confirm that Jonathan Woodgate has agreed a short team deal to be the club’s head coach until the end of the season.

“The 41-year-old has been caretaker manager for the Cherries’ last five fixtures, following the departure of Jason Tindall.

“In that time, Woodgate has recorded three wins, a draw and a defeat, keeping three successive clean sheets and progressing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for only the second time in the club’s history.”

Tindall was sacked after six months in charge having replaced Eddie Howe in August following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Both Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry had been linked with the vacant position.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Jonathan’s professionalism and leadership has impressed the board of directors since taking on the role of caretaker manager in difficult circumstances.”

Blakes added: “With that in mind, and having concluded an extensive search for a new manager, we believe Jonathan is the best candidate to lead the team for the final 15 games of the season.”

Former England defender Woodgate was appointed as Middlesbrough’s manager in June 2019, but lasted only 12 months in the role before being replaced by Neil Warnock.