Jamille Matt returns to haunt Newport in Forest Green victory

Jamille Matt tormented his former team-mates by making one goal and scoring the other as Forest Green moved to within a point of the Sky Bet League Two summit with a 2-0 win at Newport.

Rovers’ top scorer netted the equaliser in a 1-1 draw between these sides in December and provided the pass for Josh Davison to fire his side in front two minutes before the break on this occasion.

It was the second goal in as many games for Davison, who was brought in on loan from Charlton in January, having scored the winner in the 4-3 win against Oldham.

After taking the lead on the notoriously poor Rodney Parade pitch, Forest Green were able to play with even more confidence.

Home goalkeeper Nick Townsend then hacked down Matt in his own penalty area to concede the penalty shortly after the hour mark.

Matt stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake as he notched his 11th goal of the season since joining from County.

For the home side it was another miserable day as they remained in seventh. They have now won just once in their last 12 league outings and picked up eight of a possible 36 points.