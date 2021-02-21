The Hammers band, John Trump and Djokovic’s success – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 21.

Football

Gary Neville insisted his professionalism would return after enjoying Liverpool’s Merseyside derby defeat.

Harry and Jamie Redknapp were stitched up by Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Jesse Lingard struck the right notes in a big win for the Hammers.

And his display drew rave reviews.

🔥🔥🔥 @JesseLingard — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 21, 2021 Not sure why that took so long, he inadvertently passed to himself anyway. What an impact @JesseLingard has had at @WestHam — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 21, 2021 So good to see a player in any sport come through a tough time! Proper finish that #Lingardinho — Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 21, 2021

The Hammers band!

The Band Has Arrived🤩🔥🤫 pic.twitter.com/gAqA6BL5UI — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) February 21, 2021 🤫🤫🤫🔥🔥🔥🕺🕺🕺😎😎😎#COYI #WHUTOT #AO21 pic.twitter.com/M7Rwu5ovNH — Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) February 21, 2021

Michail Antonio was buzzing.

I love winning London derbies with all my…….. teammates 😬 What a result! #COYI 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GvN5svKfgh — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) February 21, 2021

Tomas Soucek put his body on the line.

𝗜𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝗻 ✊🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/QqI1ZEzx70 — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 21, 2021

James Maddison loved his goal against Leicester.

As a Coventry boy playing for @lcfc scoring against the Villa is a bloody good feeling 😄 Great 3 points🤝 #JM10 pic.twitter.com/no5LTinmmO — James Maddison (@Madders10) February 21, 2021

Lucy Bronze and England got up to speed.

Clothesline!

Also on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown… https://t.co/Pbz4VrqWYU pic.twitter.com/XWqUWw8CJu — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) February 21, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open for a ninth time.

Beaten finalist Daniil Medvedev looked forward.

Not the match I wanted. All respect to @DjokerNole. Proud of my Aussie summer and can’t wait to be back next year🙏 #workinprogress @AustralianOpen #AustralianOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/lSaM7na2cq — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) February 21, 2021

And Djokovic wished him well.

The feeling is totally mutual @DaniilMedwed. All respect to you and your team 🙏🏼 https://t.co/zCzgqxpHVf — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 21, 2021

Johanna Konta put the work in.

Snooker

John Trump!

Both statements are true i can confirm 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7PzlTWeoFh — Judd Trump (@judd147t) February 21, 2021

Athletics

So close to family glory for Eilish McColgan.