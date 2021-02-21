Carlo Ancelotti urges Everton to build on derby win by booking European spot

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will not allow an historic Merseyside derby win at Anfield to be the pinnacle of their season.

The 2-0 victory, their first against the Reds in 11 years and first across Stanley Park since 1999, moved the Toffees level on points with sixth-placed Liverpool with a match in hand.

It has put Champions League qualification back on the agenda after just one win in their previous six league matches and Ancelotti is keen to maintain lofty ambitions.

“We are working on this. We are working to compete with Liverpool. I think that also, even if we won, we are not at the same level,” he said.

“I think we are in the right way to be where Liverpool is now – one of the top teams in Europe.

“I think to be focused in a derby is not complicated. The next step is to be focused like we were (at Anfield) in the next game. That will be more complicated.

“Our target is not (beating) Liverpool. Our target is to reach the European positions and be playing European football next season.

“This is the achievement. I can understand the happiness. Evertonians are really happy – they deserve to be after 22 years – (but) of course we have to achieve something.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (right) hugs Richarlison as he is substituted during the 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield

“I think this is a good moment for us but this is only three points.”

Ancelotti has been involved in numerous derbies in Italy and Spain but he was being hailed as a hero after masterminding the win at Anfield.

The 61-year-old, however, played down his involvement.

“I’m not a hero. The heroes have all died, unfortunately,” he said.

“We tried to calm down the players. I think they feel that they have a lot of pressure for this game as Everton did not win for a long time.

“We gave to the players confidence and belief that we could do this – and we did.

“But, of course, to win a derby gives you credits to the next game.”