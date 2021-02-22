Shrewsbury defenders Aaron Pierre and Matthew Pennington sidelined for MK Dons

Shrewsbury remain without centre-backs Aaron Pierre and Matthew Pennington for the visit of MK Dons.

Pierre needs another scan on his calf injury and could be absent for a further two months.

Everton loanee Matthew Pennington is set to see a specialist after dislocating his shoulder.

Brad Walker is also still sidelined with an ankle problem.

MK Dons could welcome back Jordan Houghton and David Kasumu.

Houghton has been sidelined since November with an ankle injury but resumed full training last week.

Kasumu suffered a setback in his recovery from injury but is also back in training.

Louis Thompson’s hamstring injury is likely to keep him out for a few more weeks.