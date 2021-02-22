Two-goal Andy Cook set to keep Bradford place against Leyton Orient

Bradford striker Andy Cook looks set to keep his place for the visit of Leyton Orient after scoring his first goals for the club at the weekend.

The 30-year-old, who joined on loan in January, was retained against Cheltenham despite Danny Rowe’s return from illness and responded with both goals in the 2-0 win.

Winger Harry Pritchard missed that match and is doubtful for Tuesday.

On-loan defenders Reece Staunton and Bryce Hosannah and forward Lee Novak continue to be absent.

Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou serves the final match of a three-game ban.

Head coach Ross Embleton is hopeful Craig Clay will be able to return quickly from the thigh injury which forced him to miss Saturday’s draw with Port Vale, although he will not feature on Tuesday.

Right-back Sam Ling (pulled muscle) is likely to be out for longer.

Forwards Ruel Sotiriou and Louis Dennis are also nursing knocks and are not ready to return, while forward Lee Angol could be out for the season with the injury he sustained a month ago.