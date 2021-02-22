Crewe defender Donervon Daniels could return from injury against Accrington

Donervon Daniels could return for Crewe as they host Accrington in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The defender has been absent since October with a hamstring injury, but is regaining fitness having returned to training and could play some part.

Oli Finney is likely to be out for another six to eight weeks after breaking his leg against Shrewsbury at the beginning of the month, a prognosis that has improved after a scan revealed the midfielder does not need an operation.

Billy Jones’ return to parent club Rotherham, which was caused by a knee injury, creates an opportunity in the right-back role for Middlesbrough loanee Nathan Wood or Travis Johnson, who featured at the weekend.

Accrington manager John Coleman is hoping that striker Paul Smyth will be available for the clash.

Smyth left the pitch injured as his side faced Shrewsbury at the weekend but has resumed training.

Sean McConville may also feature after serving the four-match ban for violent conduct during the club’s encounter with Northampton on February 6.

Joe Pritchard is expected to train with the group towards the latter end of the week but will find this fixture comes too soon.