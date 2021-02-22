Derek Adams poised to keep faith with same Morecambe side against Salford

Morecambe manager Derek Adams is likely to keep faith with the side which recorded their first win in five when fellow promotion challengers Salford visit.

Adams named an unchanged side for the 2-1 win at Barrow and barring any late injuries he is set to repeat that on Tuesday.

That means the likes of Brad Lyons and Jordan Slew will have to settle for places on the bench again.

On-loan Alex Denny will not be available against his parent club.

Salford captain Tom Clarke could return after missing two matches after a head injury earlier this month.

Striker James Wilson is pushing for his first start in over a month after coming off the bench to score the equaliser against Carlisle.

The 21-year-old Tylor Golden, who has not featured since January 12, has joined Notts County on a month’s loan.

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson remains a long-term casualty after breaking his leg last October.