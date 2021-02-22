Anthony Scully to be assessed ahead of Lincoln’s clash with Swindon

League One leaders Lincoln will make a late call on the fitness of Anthony Scully ahead of the clash with Swindon.

The forward left the pitch shortly after scoring during the Imps’ 2-1 win against Wigan at the weekend and will be assessed having sustained a knee injury.

Callum Morton, who has not featured since September due to a shoulder injury, has rejoined light training but is not expected to return until early March.

Liam Bridcutt and Joe Walsh are both unavailable, as is winger Harry Anderson who will be missing for three weeks with a groin issue.

Swindon boss John Sheridan remains without a raft of players through injury.

Midfielder Anthony Grant is out with concussion, while the game will come too soon for fellow midfielders Jordan Lyden and Joel Grant as well as on-loan striker Tyler Smith, but it is hoped they could be in contention for the weekend.

Defender Conor Masterson is a long-term absentee.

Tom Broadbent and Jonathan Grounds returned to the starting line-up as part of a new-look back three at the weekend alongside captain Dion Conroy and should again feature at Sincil Bank.