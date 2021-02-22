Sido Jombati to miss Oldham’s clash with Barrow due to suspension

Oldham defender Sido Jombati misses the visit of Barrow due to suspension.

The centre-back was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the weekend draw with Tranmere, and serves a one-match ban.

It is likely to mean Kyle Jameson, who came on shortly after Jombati’s sending-off, will make his first start in a month.

On-loan Peterborough midfielder Serhat Tasdemir was taken off after 50 minutes of his first start but could get another chance to impress from the off.

Rob Kelly takes caretaker charge of Barrow for the first time following the sacking of Michael Jolley after just seven matches.

His first task is to arrest a run of five defeats in six games.

The club still have several long-term absentees, with midfielder Tom Beadling (groin) and defender Matthew Platt (knee) still some way from fitness.

Midfielder Mike Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.