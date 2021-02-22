No fresh injury worries for Aitor Karanka as Birmingham tackle leaders Norwich

Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash with leaders Norwich.

Sam Cosgrove is the only player who remains absent after injuring his ankle in training.

The striker is yet to make his first start for the club following his arrival from Aberdeen last month.

Karanka’s team will be looking to build on Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday which ended a six-match winless streak.

Ben Gibson is set to be unavailable for Norwich’s trip to St Andrew’s.

The defender is suffering with a minor back issue and manager Daniel Farke has rated his chances of featuring at just five per cent.

Orjan Nyland, Marco Stiepermann and Sebastian Soto are closing in on returns, but the game on Tuesday will come too soon for the trio.

Michael McGovern and Sam Byram remain sidelined.