Matt Clarke ‘touch and go’ for Derby’s clash with Huddersfield

by Press Association
February 22 2021, 3.41pm
Matt Clarke is facing a race against time to be fit to face Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Derby manager Wayne Rooney is sweating on the fitness of Matt Clarke for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Huddersfield.

Defender Clarke missed the Rams’ defeat to Watford at the weekend and Rooney described his chances of featuring on Tuesday as “touch and go”.

Tom Lawrence is expected to be back in contention next week after a scan on his injured ankle showed no further damage.

Krystian Bielik (knee) remains sidelined.

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan looks set to be without Harry Toffolo until the end of March.

The defender is suffering with a back injury and Corberan expects him to be sidelined for the next six weeks.

Forward Isaac Mbenza could feature at Pride Park after recovering from a groin problem.

Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) may both be fit enough for the bench.

