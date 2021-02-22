Bolton have no new injury worries for match against Scunthorpe

Bolton have no new injury concerns heading into Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with in-form Scunthorpe.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southend means the Trotters have won four of their last five matches, while the Iron head to the north west looking for a fifth straight victory.

Manager Ian Evatt says he no fresh issues to contend with ahead of Tuesday’s meeting at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Defender Harry Brockbank is out but is set to return to full training following a groin complaint on Thursday.

Scunthorpe defender Manny Onariase will be assessed ahead of the trip to Bolton.

Neil Cox took the 24-year-old off towards the end of Saturday’s 3-1 win against Harrogate and is rated 50-50 by the Iron boss due to a sore groin.

Jem Karacan and Jordan Clarke returned from shoulder and thigh issues respectively at the weekend, when Kevin Van Veen came off the bench for his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury in November.

Harrison McGahey will be in the squad after a hamstring complaint, but Adam Kelsey and George Hornshaw (both ankle) are among those definitely out after undergoing operations this week.