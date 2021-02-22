Chuks Aneke could be thrown back in against Burton

Charlton will have Chuks Aneke available for their Sky Bet League One clash with Burton.

The striker missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Fleetwood through suspension but is now back in contention.

Jake Forster-Caskey is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, while Ryan Inniss (quad) is a long-term absentee.

Lee Bowyer’s side have not won at home since December 12 so the Addicks manager may yet shake things up.

Burton will be without Josh Earl for the trip.

The on-loan Preston defender was sent off for a second bookable offence during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Recent signing Michael Mancienne could come in for Earl for his full debut as Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – who played for Charlton in the Premier League – will be looking to return to winning ways against his former club.

Colin Daniel (back) is still absent for the visitors but John-Joe O’Toole, Kieran Wallace and Kane Hemmings could all feature after recent spells on the sidelines.