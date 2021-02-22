No new concerns for Northampton ahead of Rochdale game

Northampton have no fresh injury concerns for the clash with Rochdale.

The Cobblers are struggling towards the foot of League One and are winless in nine league games following a 4-3 defeat at MK Dons last time out.

Ryan Watson will be keen to start the game having scored less than a minute after his introduction at Stadium MK.

Alan Sheehan and Mickel Miller also came off the bench following their respective returns to fitness and could also be recalled.

Rochdale are expected to be without Matthew Lund.

The midfielder was forced off just 12 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw with Plymouth.

Lund left the stadium on crutches following a blow to his ankle and it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined.

The stalemate ended a run of three defeats for Rochdale – who are also without Eoghan O’Connell (hamstring) and Jimmy Ryan (knee).