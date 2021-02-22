Darrell Clarke still without trio for first home game in charge of Port Vale

Darrell Clarke will have a handful of absentees as he oversees his first home game in charge of Port Vale when they host Stevenage on Tuesday evening.

Clarke’s first fixture at the helm of the League Two club ended in a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Both Tom Pope (broken arm) and Dino Visser (hamstring) are sidelined for considerable spells.

David Amoo will also be missing and may not return this season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell has no new injury troubles ahead of the fixture.

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming returned from an ankle injury against Walsall at the weekend and is likely to retain his place.

Defender Scott Cuthbert was an unused substitute in the same game after recovering from injury and may be involved against Vale.

Stevenage’s 1-1 draw with Walsall left them 21st in the division, 10 points above the bottom two.