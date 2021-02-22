Jon Mellish hoping to keep Carlisle starting spot

Carlisle defender Jon Mellish will hope to keep his place for the Sky Bet League Two game against Tranmere after returning to the starting line-up.

Mellish was only a second-half substitute in last Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Harrogate but played the full 90 minutes at Salford at the weekend.

Midfielder Danny Devine is not yet ready to return to action.

Jamie Armstrong remains on the casualty list with a broken ankle, while defender Morgan Feeney is also still out with a foot fracture.

Tranmere midfielder Otis Khan is out of the trip to Brunton Park as he begins a spell of up to four weeks on the sidelines.

Khan is expected to be out of action for between two and four weeks with the hamstring injury which prevented his participation in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Oldham.

Danny Lloyd missed out at the weekend through illness and his condition will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Manager Keith Hill made four changes for the clash with Latics in the wake of the Papa John’s Trophy win over Oxford with Peter Clarke, Jay Spearing, James Vaughan and Liam Feeney coming in for George Ray, Khan, Nya Kirby and Lloyd.