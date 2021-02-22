Plymouth have no injury concerns for home clash with high-flying Peterborough

Plymouth have no new injury worries as they prepare to host high-flying Peterborough in Sky Bet League One.

The Pilgrims sit 10th in the table following a goalless draw at Rochdale last time out.

Manager Ryan Lowe can call on the same group of players from the stalemate as Plymouth look to extend a nine-game unbeaten run.

Lewis Macleod and Gary Sawyer (both ankle) miss out.

Peterborough will again have goalkeeper coach Mark Tyler on the bench for the trip south.

Tyler, 43, was drafted into the squad for the 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson confirmed afterwards that he was forced to turn to Tyler with both Daniel Gyollai and Will Blackmore self-isolating.

Ferguson may shuffle his pack given the quick turnaround but has no fresh injury concerns.