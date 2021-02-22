Shane McLoughlin could return to AFC Wimbledon midfield against Gillingham

New AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson will hope his side bounce back against Gillingham after he kicked off his permanent reign as manager with a defeat at Peterborough.

Midfielder Shane McLoughlin could come back into contention for the visit of the Gills, having been sidelined with a knee injury.

McLoughlin has not played since the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Oxford on February 2 but could be welcomed back into the fold soon.

Ollie Palmer, who has not played since January 12, will be assessed but midfielder Callum Reilly (hamstring) is out.

Gillingham are expected to be without Southampton loanee Callum Slattery for the trip to south London.

Slattery was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during Gillingham’s 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers on Saturday with an ankle injury.

Manager Steve Evans made three changes at half-time, including Slattery, with Olly Lee and Alex MacDonald also coming off.

Lee and MacDonald could be rested for the next game if Evans chooses to rotate his squad to keep players fresh for the upcoming matches.