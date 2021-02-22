Tom Lockyer and Matty Pearson still out as Luton prepare to face Millwall

Luton will remain without defenders Tom Lockyer and Matty Pearson for the Sky Bet Championship clash against Millwall.

Lockyer sustained an ankle injury and Pearson suffered a slight hamstring issue in the 2-0 defeat against Cardiff on February 16.

Both players missed the 3-0 loss at Stoke on Saturday and are unavailable once again, with Martin Cranie and James Bree set to keep their places in defence.

On-loan winger Tom Ince, who could not play against his parent club, and striker Elijah Adebayo are yet to make their full debuts after appearing from the bench since their deadline-day moves from Stoke and Walsall respectively.

Injury-hit Millwall will be without several key players as they look to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games at Kenilworth Road.

Midfielder Connor Mahoney, who has been out since November with a quad problem, is close to a return to action but will be carefully monitored after suffering two setbacks in his recovery.

Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) is a major doubt and is unlikely to be risked.

Ryan Leonard, Kenneth Zohore (both ankle), Murray Wallace (foot) and Jake Cooper (shoulder) are all sidelined.