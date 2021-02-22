Hull without George Honeyman for clash with Ipswich

Hull will be without midfielder George Honeyman for their home game against Ipswich.

Honeyman sustained a neck injury during Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Doncaster and was later admitted to hospital for tests.

The Tigers could also be without another midfielder, Greg Docherty, who will be monitored after being forced off on Saturday due to a groin injury.

Striker Tom Eaves, plus midfielders Callum Jones and Richie Smallwood are still unavailable.

Ipswich pair Luke Thomas and Gwion Edwards will both be assessed after missing Saturday’s goalless home draw against Oxford.

Midfielder Flynn Downes sits out the second game of his two-match ban following his dismissal in last week’s home draw against Northampton.

Toto Nsiala (hamstring) and James Wilson (knee) both returned to the starting line-up at the weekend following injury.

Midfielder Cole Skuse (knee) is hoping to return to full training next week as he recovers from long-term injury.