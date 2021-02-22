Simon Weaver could pick from unchanged squad for Harrogate’s game with Mansfield

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for his side’s home game against Mansfield.

Weaver has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Scunthorpe, but has plenty of options and could be tempted to make one or two changes.

Defenders Dan Jones (groin) and Ryan Fallowfield (coronavirus) are both pushing for recalls to the matchday squad.

Long-term absentees Joe Cracknell (knee) and on-loan Birmingham defender Mitchell Roberts (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Mansfield defender Kellan Gordon is hoping to return to the squad after recovering from a knee injury.

Midfield pair Stephen Quinn and James Perch will both be assessed after sustaining knocks in Saturday’s home defeat to Cambridge.

Midfielder George Lapslie is still out after missing the last three matches due to a hamstring injury.

Defender Joe Riley is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.