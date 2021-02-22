Neil Warnock to assess Ashley Fletcher before Middlesbrough host Bristol City

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock will make a late decision on striker Ashley Fletcher ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City.

Fletcher has started the last two games and scored in both after making a series of appearances as a substitute following his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury, and he will be assessed before the team is named, with Warnock determined not to over-stretch him.

Dael Fry returned from a three-game lay-off with a calf problem at Reading on Saturday and came through unscathed.

Yannick Bolasie and Marcus Tavernier are both making progress, but are yet to return to full training.

Bristol City could have a host of players missing once again as they attempt to end the losing streak which cost head coach Dean Holden his job last week.

Assistant Paul Simpson confirmed after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Barnsley that there had been 15 men on the casualty list, and that he expected the same number of absentees for the trip to Teesside.

Joe Williams, Alfie Mawson, Jay Dasilva, Tommy Rowe, Cameron Pring and George Nurse are among those who were out of action at the weekend.

Loan signing Steven Sessegnon played for 76 minutes against the Tykes on his return from a three-month lay-off with a hamstring injury and will hope to be involved once again.