France return no positives in latest coronavirus testing ahead of Scotland clash

France’s chance of avoiding a postponement of their Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland on Sunday have improved after the latest round of coronavirus testing returned no further positives.

An outbreak amongst the tournament favourites’ squad has produced 10 Covid-19 cases, including star scrum-half and 2020 player of the Championship Antoine Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon.

Six Nations organisers are to decide on Wednesday if the Stade de France showdown can go ahead, but the results of Monday night’s testing points to an easing of the crisis.

🇫🇷😍 La joie des Bleus dans le vestiaire ! Un shoot 𝒅'𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒆𝒕 𝒅𝒆 𝒃𝒐𝒏𝒉𝒆𝒖𝒓 à consommer sans modération ! 🔥 #IRLFRA #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/mDRorAhTYY — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) February 14, 2021

France top the table after two rounds following a comprehensive win over Italy and a narrow victory against Ireland, both away from home.

Flanker Ollivon, prop Cyril Baille, hooker Peato Mauvaka, lock Romain Taofifenua and full-back Brice Dulin were the five new cases uncovered to place the visit of Scotland to Paris in doubt.

Nine of the 23-man squad that sent Ireland spinning to a 15-13 defeat have tested positive.

After the victory in Dublin, the French Rugby Federation released footage on social media of the team celebrating in the changing room.

In addition to the positive tests produced by players, head coach Fabien Galthie is one of several members of France’s management team to be self-isolating.