Swansea boss Steve Cooper short of attacking options for Coventry match

Swansea manager Steve Cooper is short of attacking options against Coventry after confirmation that Jordan Morris will miss the rest of the season.

The on-loan Seattle Sounders forward damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the 4-1 defeat at Huddersfield and faces a lengthy road back.

Paul Arriola and Morgan Whittaker are short of match fitness while Wayne Routledge and Liam Cullen are still recovering from their own injury issues, leaving Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe as the only fit forwards.

Ryan Bennett is expected to miss out after being withdrawn with a calf problem at Huddersfield, while fellow defender Brandon Cooper remains sidelined.

Mark Robins could name an unchanged Coventry side after they ended their five-game winless run with an impressive 2-0 win over Brentford.

Perhaps the only question is over captain Liam Kelly, who made his first start since mid-December following a groin problem, with Matty James an alternative if Robins wants to manage Kelly’s return.

There are no new injury concerns for Robins, whose side sit five points above the drop zone.

Fankaty Dabo, Matt Godden and Jodi Jones remain sidelined.