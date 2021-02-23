Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks faces five weeks out

Bournemouth will be without midfielder David Brooks for over a month, but captain Steve Cook is available for the visit of Cardiff.

Brooks injured an ankle in training and, after missing Saturday’s defeat at QPR, is set for four to five weeks on the sidelines.

Cook, however, has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a groin problem which means he missed only two matches.

Fellow defender Jack Stacey (knee) is not due to return for another 10 days at least, but striker Dominic Solanke (ankle) will be back in training on Thursday having been out since early February.

Cardiff forward Junior Hoilett is set to return after missing three matches with a calf injury.

Midfielder Joe Ralls, who has been out for more than a fortnight, is not fit enough and may not even be ready for the weekend as he recovers from an ankle injury.

On-loan Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu could return to first-team training in a couple of weeks having not played since October.

Forward Lee Tomlin, also absent for four months, has stepped up his recovery from a groin problem with a second outing for the under-23s.