Five players missing for St Mirren against Motherwell

St Mirren will again be missing five players as they host Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot), Kristian Dennis (Achilles) and Collin Quaner (knee) remain out alongside midfielders Jamie McGrath (dislocated shoulder) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle).

Former Huddersfield attacker Quaner could make his return against Ross County on Saturday.

Motherwell full-back Stephen O’Donnell is back from suspension but Graham Alexander could still be without 14 players for the trip to Paisley.

Mark O’Hara and Allan Campbell remain doubts through illness while Declan Gallagher (hamstring) is out.

Bevis Mugabi (shoulder), Steven Lawless (knee), Liam Grimshaw (illness), Sherwin Seedorf (knee) are sidelined along with recent signings Eddie Nolan, Sam Foley and Harry Smith, plus long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox (all knee).