Blackburn will be without Sam Gallagher for visit of Watford

Blackburn will be without Sam Gallagher for the visit of Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Gallagher was taken to hospital at half-time in Saturday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest after an awkward fall. Scans have revealed severe bruising to a lung and while the injury is expected to sideline the striker for several weeks, it is not as bad as first feared.

Right-back Ryan Nyambe, who limped off late at the City Ground with a minor hamstring problem, could be fit but defender Darragh Lenihan (rib) and midfield trio Joe Rankin-Costello (hamstring), Lewis Holtby (knee) and Bradley Johnson (hamstring) are all unavailable.

Under-23 players Dan Pike, a defender, and forward Connor McBride have been added to the squad as cover.

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz still does not have a return date for captain Troy Deeney.

The striker has missed the last three matches – all of which the Hornets have won – after a scan revealed Achilles damage.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah should be fit to play having been taken off due to illness in the second half of Friday’s victory over Derby.

Defenders Marc Navarro (hamstring) and Christian Kabasele (knee) and goalkeeper Ben Foster (finger) continue their recoveries.