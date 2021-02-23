Brentford’s Ivan Toney to miss Sheffield Wednesday clash with an ankle injury

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, the Sky Bet Championship’s leading scorer, will miss the visit of strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Toney sat out the weekend defeat by Coventry with an ankle problem and while the injury was not as bad as feared the 24-goal forward is not fit to return.

Fellow forward Marcus Forss is out with concussion while the club’s only genuine left-back Rico Henry (hamstring) has been ruled out for at least two months.

Defender Pontus Jansson is likely to be back mid-March after ankle surgery while midfielders Emiliano Marcondes and Christian Norgaard are close to a return – although not to face the Owls – and Josh Dasilva is struggling with a hip injury.

Wednesday striker Liam Shaw begins a two-match suspension after being sent off for a second yellow card against Birmingham.

Jordan Rhodes and Elias Kachunga are competing for the vacant spot, while midfielder Adam Reach could come back into the side having been rested at the weekend.

Caretaker manager Neil Thompson hopes to have midfielder Massimo Luongo back after three weeks out with a thigh problem but he may have to wait longer for winger Andre Green (Achilles).

Defenders Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and Joost Van Aken (ankle) are working their way back from serious injuries and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.