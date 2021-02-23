Wolfsberger have little chance of beating Tottenham – coach Ferdinand Feldhofer

Wolfsberger coach Ferdinand Feldhofer concedes his side have little chance of progressing past Tottenham in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Austrian outfit, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, travel to London for Wednesday’s second leg trailing 4-1 from last week’s first leg in Budapest.

Despite Spurs’ wretched form in the Premier League, it would take a miracle for Wolfsberger to get past their hosts, especially as boss Jose Mourinho has said he will field a strong side.

Feldhofer is less concerned about the result and more interested in his side’s performance.

“We are living the dream really,” he said. “We are in the round of 16 teams and it is a fantastic experience to be playing Tottenham.

“We don’t need to talk about who is favourite. What is important for us is to present ourselves in a better light than we did in Budapest.

“We want more tempo and intensity and to be better in the one-on-ones and to build on our performance in the second half in the first leg.

I don’t think there will be a lot of changes to the Tottenham side. We won’t underestimate them, I think it will be very similar to the first leg.

“We are looking forward to the experience, but it is doesn’t matter really in which stadium you are playing because we don’t have spectators.

“It is a shame, but for us it is a highlight for us playing in one of the most modern stadiums in the world.”

Spurs were top of the Premier League when the draw for this tie was made in December, but a run of three wins in 16 games has seen them plummet out of Champions League contention.

Feldhofer has called Mourinho’s men “unstoppable” and thinks they can climb the table.

“When we were drawn against Tottenham they were top of the Premier League and now they haven’t been lucky enough lately,” he said.

“They could have won at the weekend, but they are very difficult to stop and I think they can rise up the table.”