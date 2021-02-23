Late wonder goal from Jack Rudoni earns AFC Wimbledon victory over Gillingham

Jack Rudoni’s stunning late strike gave AFC Wimbledon a vital three points in their battle against relegation as they beat Gillingham 1-0 at Plough Lane.

After 89 scrappy minutes in which neither side had looked particularly likely to score, Rudoni unleashed a powerful drive into the top corner from 25 yards to win the game.

The home side had the better chances in a poor first half, with Ethan Chislett firing over from six yards and Ryan Longman forcing a fine save from Jack Bonham on the stroke of half-time.

Gillingham failed to muster a single shot on target in the first half but did improve after the break.

Half-time substitute Jordan Graham stung Sam Walker’s palms moments after coming on, Robbie Cundy and Connor Ogilvie saw headers fly just wide and Vadaine Oliver might have done better with a stabbed effort after a scramble.

But out of nothing, Rudoni’s wonder goal earned Mark Robinson’s side all three points in his first home game as permanent manager, moving the Dons on to 28 points.