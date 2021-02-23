Scott Quigley snatches last-gasp victory for Barrow

Rob Kelly’s second stint as Barrow’s caretaker boss this season began with a dramatic 1-0 win at Oldham.
Days after Michael Jolley’s departure, Scott Quigley was the Bluebirds’ hero as he smashed home a 90th-minute winner to lift his side out of the relegation zone.
Oldham went close early on when a powerful strike from Conor McAleny was well saved by goalkeeper Joel Dixon.
Barrow responded, with Luke James seeing a goal-bound effort deflected inches off target by Oldham defender Harry Clarke.
Kelly’s men then threatened when Quigley forced Oldham keeper Ian Lawlor into a smart flying save.
Shortly before the break, McAleny neatly turned inside Barrow defender Neal Eardley before smashing a shot narrowly past a post.
Oldham’s German midfielder Marcel Hilssner saw a deflected shot saved by an alert Dixon early in the second half.
At the other end, Quigley cracked in a 25-yard shot that struck the crossbar, bounced down, then hit the bar again before being cleared.
Lawlor then dived at full-length to keep out Ollie Banks’ low free-kick, before Quigley pounced after meeting Jamie Devitt’s pass.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe