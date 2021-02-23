Wrexham hold high-flying Hartlepool to goalless draw

Hartlepool stay third in the National League after they failed to make the most of a dominant display in a goalless draw at Wrexham.

Dave Challinor’s side started well, with Jamie Sterry forcing a comfortable save from Christian Dibble before Mark Shelton hit a post with a low drive.

The visitors continued to have the better chances as Gary Liddle, Shelton, twice, and Ryan Johnson sent efforts over the crossbar.

Pools’ in-form striker Luke Armstrong spurned a golden chance to fire his side in front early in the second half, putting the ball past the post when through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Hartlepool thought they should have had a penalty in the 77th minute but the challenge on Rhys Oates was deemed to have been outside the area and Wrexham breathed a sigh of relief.